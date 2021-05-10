DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 26,425 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

PFG opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.