DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,844 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

