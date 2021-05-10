DeltaChain Market Capitalization Tops $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073739 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002888 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00614642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002762 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

