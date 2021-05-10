Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.56

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 1626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WILYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

