DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $77.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as high as $69.37 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 1448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.