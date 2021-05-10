DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $77.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as high as $69.37 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 1448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

