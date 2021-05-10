DePay Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00006502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $617,572.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $693.24 or 0.01191547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00754359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.53 or 0.99820656 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,157 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

