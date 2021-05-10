Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $7.87 million and $345,190.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

