DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DMTK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $914.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $258,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 25.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

