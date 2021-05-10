Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

RSI opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.83.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

