Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

Shares of GIL opened at C$44.47 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

