Desjardins Comments on Loblaw Companies Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.58.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on L. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$70.61 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$71.77. The stock has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 38.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

