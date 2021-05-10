Desjardins Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Desjardins from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s current price.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

