Desjardins Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $12.50

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Desjardins from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s current price.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

