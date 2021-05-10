Desjardins Increases Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $38.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of GWLIF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

