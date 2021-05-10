Desjardins Lowers Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $16.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CADNF. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

CADNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Cascades has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

