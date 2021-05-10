Dether (DTH) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Dether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00801980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.23 or 0.09030379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.