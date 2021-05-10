Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $110.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

CINF has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,763. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $135,104,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

