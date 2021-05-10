Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $116.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,701. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

