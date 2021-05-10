Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $265.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $269.11. 15,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,421. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 100.8% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 105,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

