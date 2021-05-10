Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price to $185.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on Z. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.53. 69,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,449. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,989,083.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

