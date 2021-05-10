Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.68).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.