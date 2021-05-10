Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.13. 90,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,090. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.