Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.13. 90,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,090. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $32.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

