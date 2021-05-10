Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 13,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 791,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.