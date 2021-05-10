DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 2885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

