DIGG Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $52,857.16 or 0.94989942 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $46.35 million and $547,357.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00551350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 115.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00248035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $680.39 or 0.01222730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.17 or 0.00740709 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

