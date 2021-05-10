DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $72.58 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $72.58 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.00697427 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019738 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $989.59 or 0.01728707 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

