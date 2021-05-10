Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

DIN opened at $98.96 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

