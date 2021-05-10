district0x (DNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173.89 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, district0x has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $173.89 million and $23.08 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00083749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00777935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.83 or 0.08906457 BTC.

district0x Profile

DNT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

