dKargo Trading Down 15.7% This Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $152.87 million and approximately $968,585.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.70 or 0.08927708 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

