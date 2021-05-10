DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.94

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One DMarket coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001689 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $51,221.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

