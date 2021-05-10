Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 84,199 shares.The stock last traded at $49.40 and had previously closed at $48.80.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

