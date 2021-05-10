Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion and approximately $19.71 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.14 or 0.00672804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,545,137,245 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

