Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.42

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Domino's Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

