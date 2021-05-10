Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $430.36. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.98. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.