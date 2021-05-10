Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $436.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.