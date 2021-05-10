Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Domtar traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 2048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

UFS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,793.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at $541,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

