Donu 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Donu has a total market cap of $128,767.45 and approximately $17.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donu has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donu coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Donu

Donu is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh . The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito . Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

