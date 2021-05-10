Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DIIBF traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $10.20. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $331.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

