Doug Bailey Sells 8,830 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POWI traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 423,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

