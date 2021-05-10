Doug Bailey Sells 8,830 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
POWI traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 423,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
