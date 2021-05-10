Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.13 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLOW. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $44.65 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

