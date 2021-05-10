DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Down 8.9%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 53,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,415,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

DOYU has been the topic of several analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 2,748,495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.