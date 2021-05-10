Dover (DOV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dover (NYSE: DOV):

4/26/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $149.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $170.00.

4/19/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 638,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 59.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 333,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

