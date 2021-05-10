Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 212,722 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 488,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.98% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

