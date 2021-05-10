Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.