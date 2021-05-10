Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

