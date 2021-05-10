DREP (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.00809723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.60 or 0.09137325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001652 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.