Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Down 1.9%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 150,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 918,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

TAKOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

