Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Down 0.9%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.39 and last traded at $65.39. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66.

About Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.