Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

DUK stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.74. 8,159,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

