Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

