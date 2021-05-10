Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

DUK stock opened at $100.86 on Monday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.